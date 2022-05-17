Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $5.25

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,846 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. 30,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.