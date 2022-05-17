Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $173.15

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,025,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,031. NIKE has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

