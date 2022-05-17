Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $129.75

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $160,474,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,242,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,610. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

