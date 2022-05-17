Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$37.00

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.
TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 531,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,889. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.07.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
See Also
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.