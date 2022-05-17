Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$37.00

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 531,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,889. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.07.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

