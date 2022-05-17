Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,325. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.