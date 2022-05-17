BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $622,499.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.