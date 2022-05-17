Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,604,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,143,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.64 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

