Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $38.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,165.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,371.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,550.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

