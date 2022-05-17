Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CBWBF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 1,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

