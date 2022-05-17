Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $28.35 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WST stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.31. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

