Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

