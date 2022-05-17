Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 166 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. 94,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,946,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

