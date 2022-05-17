Column Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Column Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Surrozen comprises 8.2% of Column Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Column Group LLC owned 0.27% of Surrozen worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,193,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,052. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

