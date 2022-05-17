Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 319 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,744,360. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.