Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $53,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.