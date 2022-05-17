Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $62,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ecolab by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 54.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

ECL opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

