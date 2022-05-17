CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Sells $692,520.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

