Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Core Scientific stock traded up 0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.97. 2,114,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.12. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 3.09 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

