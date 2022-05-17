Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Covalent has a market cap of $40.41 million and $1.02 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.