Covestor Ltd Buys New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,272 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

