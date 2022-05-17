Covestor Ltd Makes New $88,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after buying an additional 471,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,343,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

