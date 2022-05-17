Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.