Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MILN. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.