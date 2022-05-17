Covestor Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

