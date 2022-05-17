Covestor Ltd Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,654 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

