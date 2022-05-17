Covestor Ltd Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,231.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,523.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,056.58. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,087.17 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

