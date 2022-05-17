Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $138.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of BAP traded up $7.46 on Tuesday, reaching $140.05. 785,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

