Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 36.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 22.3% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 511.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BLK traded up $7.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $606.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,409. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $695.00 and a 200-day moving average of $803.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $583.05 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.