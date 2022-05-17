Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,859. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

