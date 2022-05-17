Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 13,962 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CAE by 34.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 10,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,665. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.