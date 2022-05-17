Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Watsco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Watsco by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.86. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.26 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.