Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,254,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. 25,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.