Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVOL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,535,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

