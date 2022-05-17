Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FICO traded up $6.59 on Tuesday, hitting $370.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

