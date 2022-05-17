Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PYPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. 272,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,692,966. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

