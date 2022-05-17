Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,700 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 558,355 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,184,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,267.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

