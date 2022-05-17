Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,722 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 30,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,059. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

