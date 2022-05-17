Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 17,431 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $178.53. The stock had a trading volume of 71,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,274. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a market cap of $469.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

