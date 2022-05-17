Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.20. 825,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.58. Cummins has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $265.32. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

