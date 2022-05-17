Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.27.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CMI traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.20. 825,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.58. Cummins has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $265.32. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
