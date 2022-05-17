Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 142,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,347. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

