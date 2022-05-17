Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Down 4.4%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.07 and last traded at $78.07. Approximately 8,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 417,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $295,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 104.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

