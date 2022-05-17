David Afshar Buys 12,036 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 389,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,157. The company has a market cap of $524.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

