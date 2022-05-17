Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,960,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,568. The firm has a market cap of $645.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after buying an additional 5,281,744 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,253,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.