DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 4.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.96. 11,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,025,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

