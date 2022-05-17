Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.89 ($4.01).

DLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($92,346.65).

DLG traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255.30 ($3.15). 3,389,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 231.10 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

