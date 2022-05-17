Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $30.56

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.56, but opened at $32.51. Docebo shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

