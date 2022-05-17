Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $11.90 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.90 billion and approximately $534.42 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00240838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002981 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

