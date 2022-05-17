Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 3.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.16 and last traded at $82.00. 9,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 556,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.19.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 741,567 shares of company stock worth $65,732,619 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

