Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,228.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $24,228.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00236251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001851 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,566,676 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.