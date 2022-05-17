Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

ELAN traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 129,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,278. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

